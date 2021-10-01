Advertisement

Political map group created by Evers unveils boundary ideas

The People's Maps Commission holds its first virtual public hearing.
The People's Maps Commission holds its first virtual public hearing.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New political maps drawn up by a redistricting commission established by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would improve prospects for Wisconsin Democrats, although Republicans would likely maintain their legislative majorities.

The People’s Maps Commission on Thursday unveiled three versions each of new Assembly, Senate and Congressional maps for lawmakers and judges to consider for the once-a-decade job of redistricting.

“The draft maps we release today are more than a year in the making,” committee chair Christopher Ford said. “I am proud of the work we’ve done to ensure a transparent, collaborative, and nonpartisan effort to provide Wisconsin voters with impartial maps that reflect the reality of the communities where they live, work, and vote.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature has approved guidelines requiring that the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.

Evers has said it’s unlikely he would sign maps that are based on the ones in place now. Republican leaders have criticized the commission.

