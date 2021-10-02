Advertisement

37-year-old man dies while swimming in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County drowning
Eau Claire County drowning(WEAU)
By WEAU
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead following a water rescue in Eau Claire County Friday evening.

Multiple agencies responded around 6 p.m. to County Highway K, near the south entrance to Big Falls County Park.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old man was swimming in the river when a sandbar gave way. He went under the water.

His friends were able to pull him from the river and start life saving measures before rescue crews arrived. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene. His name isn’t being released yet.

