Camp Randall Stadium field to be named in honor of Barry Alvarez

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s football field is getting a new name to honor its former athletic director and football coach Barry Alvarez, campus officials announced Friday night.

In a ceremony, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the field will go by ‘Barry Alvarez Field’ at Camp Randall Stadium starting during the 2022 season.

“Barry Alvarez has had an immeasurable impact on the UW-Madison campus and beyond in the state and in college sports,” Chancellor Blank said. “This type of career deserves recognition at the highest level.”

Alvarez retired on June 30, ending a 32-year-career at UW-Madison, including 18 as the director of athletics. Under his watch, the UW Badgers football team has played in 26 bowl games and won six Big Ten titles.

“That was quite a surprise. I’m touched. I’m honored,” said Alvarez. “That means so much to me to have my name on this field. Thank you for this. For my name on the field, that is very touching and very meaningful to me.”

UW Athletics noted it plans to put the words “Barry Alvarez” in the northwest and southeast corners of the field when stadium turf is replaced before the 2022 season.

The news comes one day before the Badgers will face Michigan at Camp Randall, which is also a day set to celebrate Alvarez’s legacy. The Badgers will celebrate “Barry Alvarez Day” with “some special things planned” to thank their former coach.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

