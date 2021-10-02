A Chippewa Valley non-profit walks 18 miles to bring awareness to the water crisis in Honduras

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Honduras Well Projects is a non-profit that raises money and awareness about the water crisis in Honduras. Julie Stunkel is a co-founder of the non-profit and helped put together Walk for Water.

“Why Honduras? That was my very first mission trip and when I was there, I saw how dire the water crisis was and something as basic as clean water, they don’t have that,” Stunkel said.

Stunkel says water is essential and having clean and accessible water is something most people may take for granted.

“Everything starts with clean water,” Stunkel said. “Health, the girl’s education because they’re spending time in the morning walking to the river then they’re late for school so they don’t go to school and it’s taking up the time of the women to boil water and store and ration the water. So, it’s taking away from income opportunities so it all starts with water.”

Saturday20 people committed to walking 18 miles for the cause, Walk for Water.

“A family walks an average of 118 miles a month to get contaminated water. We didn’t want to walk 118 miles, so we’re walking 18 which is what they walk in a week,” Stunkel said.

Walk for Water started at Cedarbrook Church in Menomonie.

“We’re going to head up Highway 25 over on county J to state Highway 79 south to 12 to BB to back here. So, it made a nice big 18-mile loop,” Stunkel said.

The goal of the walk was to raise awareness and enough money to fund two wells for two villages in Honduras.

“Our slogan today is we walk so they don’t have to,” Stunkel said.

Niki Bignell is a part of the Honduras Well Projects and took part in Walk for Water.

“I’ve been to Honduras about six or seven times and every time I go, I feel like the water crisis gets worse and worse,” Bignell said. “So, I feel like this is a great way to raise funds to drill more wells and to bring awareness that there truly is a need for clean water in Honduras.”

LeAnn Swanson is also a part of the non-profit. She says she has a passion for helping those in need.

“For me, mission work, it starts at home,” Swanson said. “Just recently I coordinated a donation drop for the refugees. Whether it’s tornado clean-up, we’re always getting involved in something. Honduras well water is another one, it doesn’t matter, it’s helping others and that’s where my heart is.”

Rain or shine, the community showed up to walk so they don’t have to.

“We were a little bit nervous today because of the rain, but then we realized the Hondurans don’t have a choice for walking for water every day,” Stunkel said. “They have to walk in the rain and in the hurricanes and the heat to still get water and that’s a part of the awareness we’re creating, that no matter what the weather was today, we’ve been prepared for it because we’re walking on their behalf.”

To learn about the Honduras Well Project, click here.

The Honduras Well Projects is hosting “Walktober” for the month of October. Participants walk 118 miles throughout the month of October. To learn more, click here.

