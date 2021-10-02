Couple’s gift helps Door County restore K9 officer program

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A generous donation from a Door County couple has allowed the county sheriff’s department to once again have a K9 unit.

K9 deputy Leo and his handler, Deputy Matt Tassoul, are in training.

After the department’s last K9 died from cancer, an effort was launched to raise funds to replace it.

That’s when Mike and Marge McCoy offered to cover the costs for Leo as well as his training.

The McCoys feel having a K9 on staff at the Door County Sheriff’s Office is invaluable.

“It’s very much needed, I mean, there’s a lot of things that go on in Door County that people don’t even know about and that shouldn’t be going on, and these dogs are a precious asset to the sheriff’s department in trying to stop some of the illegal things that are trying to be done,” Marge McCoy said.

“It’s saved people from hurting themselves and it’s protected the deputy, and if we just have one instance of that happening, we’ve covered the cost of the dog,” Mike McCoy added. “If the dog saves a life or protects the deputy from harm, it’s well worth the money it costs to get a dog and to train a dog.”

The McCoys say their donation isn’t about gaining publicity. Rather, they hope it inspires residents and businesses in Door County to raise enough funds to add a second K9 officer to the county.

