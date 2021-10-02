Crews respond to residential structure fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, Saturday at 1:33 p.m., the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to 512 Hobart Street for a residential structure fire.

An Eau Claire Fire medic unit, staffed with three firefighters, happened to be in the area and was first on scene within seconds of the dispatch.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate the fire and enter into the smoke-filled apartment where they found an unconscious man.

The man was rescued from the structure and taken to an area hospital. Firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire within minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated damage from the fire is $10,000.

