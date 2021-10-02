Man taken into custody after drug bust in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody and is facing recommended charges after authorities found him passed out in a vehicle in Lake Hallie Friday afternoon.

The man taken into custody is identified as 36-year-old Dustin Baskin of Eau Claire

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Friday at 1:24 am, Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 12858 26th Avenue, Lake Hallie, for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked by the dumpsters.

Upon arrival, authorities found Baskin passed out in the driver’s seat.

Officers contacted Baskin and had him exit the vehicle to be taken into custody upon observing suspected marijuana on the front passenger seat.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black portable safe box containing two gem pack bags with over 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a black scale, and drug paraphernalia. Officers found additional suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, a small canister of OC spray, and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

A total of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.

Baskin was taken into custody for suspected charges of possession of THC-felony charged due to previous convictions, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/deliver >10- <50 grams, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, felon in possession of OC spray, two counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating while criminally revoked.

Baskin was taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

