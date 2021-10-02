Advertisement

No. 14 Michigan rips Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers’ Mertz injured

Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against...
Michigan's Cade McNamara throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten with a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play.

Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play. Neither returned to the game.

10/2/2021 3:17:06 PM (GMT -5:00)

