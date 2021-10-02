No. 14 Michigan rips Wisconsin 38-17; Badgers’ Mertz injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson caught both of Cade McNamara’s touchdown passes and No. 14 Michigan remained unbeaten with a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin, which lost starting quarterback Graham Mertz to a chest injury.

Wisconsin trailed 13-10 and had the ball to start the third quarter when Mertz was sacked by Daxton Hill on a third-and-9 play.

Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson both went to the locker room with chest injuries after that play. Neither returned to the game.

