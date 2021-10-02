Advertisement

One person dead after crash in Jackson County

Authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Castle Hill Road.
Authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Castle Hill Road.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County on Friday.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Castle Hill Road in the Town of Adams.

Authorities determined that a north bound vehicle had entered the ditch where it rolled and collided with a large tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the person in the crash at this time. There is no further information at this time released from the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

