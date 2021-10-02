SportScene 13 for Friday, October 1st (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week seven of the High School Football season! The Chippewa Falls Cardinals continue their strong year with a win over Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie downs Rice Lake making things very interesting at the top of the Big Rivers, Hudson beats Superior to stay near the top of the conference, New Richmond rocks Eau Claire North on Homecoming while Augusta stays undefeated with a shutout over Blair-Taylor.

