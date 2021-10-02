Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 1st (part one)

Menomonie rocks Rice Lake
Menomonie rocks Rice Lake(weau)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week seven of the High School Football season! The Chippewa Falls Cardinals continue their strong year with a win over Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie downs Rice Lake making things very interesting at the top of the Big Rivers, Hudson beats Superior to stay near the top of the conference, New Richmond rocks Eau Claire North on Homecoming while Augusta stays undefeated with a shutout over Blair-Taylor.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday PART 3
Stange
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 1st (part three)
Football
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 1st (part two)
ss132
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2