SportScene 13 for Friday, October 1st (part two)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week seven of the High School Football season! Northwestern stays undefeated with a win over Bloomer, Durand continues their fantastic year with a win over Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd downs Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek takes down Elk Mound, Arcadia wins a close one over Altoona while Spencer/Columbus and Ashland both pick up wins.

Plus, UW-Eau Claire Cross County holds a home meet with the women taking home first place!

PREP FOOTBALL

Abbotsford def. Thorp, forfeit

Amery 28, Somerset 20

Amherst 56, Nekoosa 8

Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7

Aquinas 49, Viroqua 16

Arrowhead 54, Waukesha South 13

Ashland 28, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0

Ashland 28, Lac Courte Oreilles 0

Assumption 56, Rosholt 6

Athens 68, Sturgeon Bay 0

Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6

Beaver Dam 38, Janesville Craig 27

Berlin 19, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0

Boyceville 28, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Brillion 42, Roncalli 0

Brookfield East 42, Menomonee Falls 28

Brookwood def. Royall, forfeit

Burlington 21, Delavan-Darien 7

Campbellsport 2, Omro 0

Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0

Catholic Memorial 42, Marquette University 7

Chippewa Falls 35, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Coleman 48, Crivitz 7

Columbus 40, Lodi 7

Darlington 53, Cuba City 33

De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17

DeForest 42, Milton 6

Durand 46, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Edgerton 13, Whitewater 6

Edgewood 59, East Troy 0

Ellsworth 34, Prescott 7

Fall River/Rio def. Wayland Academy, forfeit

Fox Valley Lutheran 22, Little Chute 21

Franklin 34, Oak Creek 14

Germantown 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Gilman 42, Phillips 6

Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 10

Grantsburg 40, Marathon 0

Grantsburg def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit

Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13

Greendale 35, Whitnall 14

Hamilton 41, Brookfield Central 14

Homestead 28, Hartford Union 24

Hortonville 16, Colby 15

Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit

Hurley 54, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Ithaca 40, Riverdale 14

Jefferson 27, McFarland 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Brookfield Academy 14

Kettle Moraine 36, Waukesha North 7

Kewaskum 43, Ripon 15

Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit

Kimberly 45, Fond du Lac 17

La Crosse Logan 36, Tomah 8

Lake Country Lutheran 55, University School of Milwaukee 14

Lake Holcombe 78, South Shore 6

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7

Luther 20, Bangor 13

Madison La Follette 18, Madison Memorial 13

Marquette University def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Marshall 27, Southern Door 0

Marshall def. Cambridge, forfeit

Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0

Mayville 42, Lomira 7

Medford Area 40, Antigo 0

Menomonie 35, Rice Lake 0

Middleton 30, Verona Area 0

Mineral Point 66, Parkview/Albany 0

Monroe 42, Evansville 14

Mosinee 14, Rhinelander 7

Mukwonago 38, Oconomowoc 10

New Holstein 38, Valders 8

New Richmond 43, Eau Claire North 6

Northwestern 56, Bloomer 12

Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Onalaska 28, Sparta 0

Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14

Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Port Edwards 40, Tri-County 0

Port Washington 36, Sheboygan Falls 0

Prairie Farm 36, Clayton 19

Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0

Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7

Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 14

Reedsburg Area 21, Baraboo 20

Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15

River Falls 41, West Salem 7

River Ridge 26, Lancaster 21

Saint Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Shell Lake 39, Frederic 0

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 9, Cudahy 6

Spring Valley 43, Clear Lake 7

St. Croix Falls 41, Barron 14

Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Thorp 54, Owen-Withee 6

Turner 12, Horicon/Hustisford 6

Turtle Lake 44, Colfax 8

Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 0

Unity def. Flambeau, forfeit

Waterford 27, Elkhorn Area 7

Waterloo def. Dodgeland, forfeit

Waunakee 52, Oregon 7

Waupaca 17, Xavier 14

Wauwatosa West 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

West Bend East 49, West Bend West 7

Westby 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7

Whitefish Bay 38, Cedarburg 12

Wild Rose def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Wisconsin Heights 47, Kickapoo/LaFarge 6

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 37, D.C. Everest 26

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19

