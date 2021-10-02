Advertisement

UW Health encourages conversations with family, friends about COVID-19 vaccination

(Live 5 News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Medical professionals are encouraging the public who have gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus to have conversations with their loved ones about it who may be hesitant to do so.

According to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 36% of respondents who said they were hesitant in getting immunized say they got one after talking with a family member who convinced them. Around 17% said they did so by their own personal conviction and after talking with a family member, and 5% say they were convinced by a friend.

UW Health behavioral health manager Victoria Egizio said Thursday that conversations with loved ones are influential in our lives and discussing the vaccine is no different. Health officials have maintained that getting the COVID-19 shot is the safest way to protect yourself against COVID-19.

“A calm, gentle approach without pressure is more likely to be successful in the long run,” she said.

Egizio noted these conversations can be difficult, but advised people prepare a few talking points beforehand, describe that you want the other person to be safe and be willing to hear the other person’s reason for being hesitant. She said being open, curious and non-judgmental is best practice.

