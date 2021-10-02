Vehicle crashes into school bus with 20 kids on board

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a school bus Friday afternoon.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said a Stanley-Boyd school bus was heading west on County Road X around 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle going west failed to yield, striking the bus.

Sheriff Kowalczyk said the passenger of the vehicle was flown to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. None of the kids or the bus driver were injured according to the sheriff.

About 20 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash. Sheriff Kowalczyk said the bus driver waited with the kids until another bus driver could arrive to take the kids to Stanley.

