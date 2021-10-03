Bloomer School District to require indoor face coverings beginning Monday

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bloomer School District will require face coverings to be worn indoors starting Monday, Oct. 4.

In a letter to parents in the school district on Friday, Bloomer School District Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said that the requirement would be in place for one week.

Misfeldt wrote that 70 students will be in quarantine or isolation this week. According to Misfeldt, the district had three times last year where the number of students or staff in quarantine exceeded 60.

According to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy, a move to require masks indoors comes when the district has 40 or more students in quarantine or isolation.

Reminder MASK MANDATE heading into next week: Due to high COVID-19 numbers in our district and community, masks will be... Posted by School District of Bloomer on Sunday, October 3, 2021

Data available on the COVID-19 dashboard provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Chippewa County, where the Bloomer School District is largely located, is experiencing critically-high COVID-19 transmission. As of Friday, the seven-day confirmed COVID-19 case total for the district, which includes everyone that lives in the district’s borders and not just school-aged children, is 28. Chippewa County has had 407 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in the seven days prior to Oct. 1.

Misfeldt wrote that the district will review the mask requirement on Oct. 7 to determine if it will continue beyond Oct. 8.

For more information on COVID-19, testing, and other information in Chippewa County, you can visit the Chippewa County Department of Health Services website for coronavirus response.

