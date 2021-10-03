Blugolds open conference play with 25-15 win over Pointers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (blugolds.com) – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team began Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play on Saturday as they were on the road to face UW-Stevens Point. Rookie quarterback Harry Roubidoux (So. – Winnecone, WI) took over in the first half and lit a fire for the UW-Eau Claire Blugold offense. Roubidoux’s career high 104 passing yards, 22 rushing yards, and two passing touchdowns and four forced turnovers by the Blugold defense earned UWEC the 25-15 WIAC win.

The first quarter was a defensive battle between the two conference opponents. The first four possession accounted for 18 total yards between the two teams. The following two drives resulted in interceptions by each side. Carmelo Rosado (Sr. – Beaver Dam, WI) shutdown a redzone attack from UWSP with an interception at the UWEC 25 and returned it 15 yards to send the defense off the field with 6:34 left in the first frame. Rosado finished the day seven total tackles and the INT to help the defense hold the Pointers to only 15 points.

With just over one minute remaining in the quarter, the Blugolds started from their own 35-yard line and drove the length of the field in just seven plays for the games first score. On the final play of the drive, Harry Roubidoux hit Austin Belot (Sr. – Neenah, WI) on a wheel route to the left side for a 26-yard passing touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Roubidoux hit four different receivers on the drive for a total of 59 passing yards. Belot’s touchdown would be his first receiving touchdown of the year and sixth on the season.

From then on, the Blugolds assumed control of play on both sides of the ball. Just three possessions later, Spencer Van Pietersom (Sr. – Stevens Point, WI/Pacelli) sacked quarterback Max Herro (UWSP) four yards behind the line of scrimmage and forced a fumble. AJ Firminihac (Sr. – Green Bay, WI/Bay Port) jumped on the loose ball to send the Blugolds back on the attack. The turnover earned Van Pietersom his first career forced fumble and goes down as Firminahc’s first career fumble recovery.

With a starting position inside the UWSP 20, Roubidoux and the offense capitalized on the turnover. The Blugold quarterback hit Darius Jones (Sr. – Ramsey, MN/Anoka) with a seven-yard pass on the one-yard line on the third play of the drive, and the Ramsey, MN native stretched his arms and the ball into the endzone for the second UWEC touchdown. Brady Frantal knocked home both extra points in the first half to stay perfect on the year with 14 XPs on 14 attempts. Jones’s touchdown would be his first of the year and fifth as a Blugold.

A field goal before the half by Stevens Point made it 14-3 after 30 minutes of play.

The third quarter reset the momentum of the Blugolds as UWSP completed back-to-back scoring drives to start the half. A missed extra point and unsuccessful two-point conversion kept the deficit at just one point with 14:20 left to play in the game.

After a three and out, by the Blugold offense was rectified by stellar defensive play by the Blugold secondary. Noah Nephew (Fr. – Lakeville, MN/North) forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of the UWSP drive at the 13:20 in the 4th to give the offense a new set of downs. Belot and company capitalized once again off the defensive play with a 23-yard touchdown run to the left to regain the lead. A two-point attempt was successful to Joe Swanson (Sr. – Osceola, WI) and put UWEC up 22-15.

Trevor Nelson (Sr. – Hammond, WI/St. Croix Central) and Bryson Wilkins (Sr. – Plymouth, MN/Wayzata) stuffed any answer from the Pointers with a sack for eight yards on third down to force a UWSP punt. Along with the third down sack, UWEC totaled four sacks on the day with AJ Firminhac leading the way with 1.5 sacks and 11-yards on his tackles for a loss.

As the clock ticked down, Eau Claire ran the ball six times on their following two drives and closed the game with 2:52 remaining on the clock in their second to last drive. Brady Frantal kicked a 45-yard field goal to make it a two-score lead and seal the game at 25-15. Frantal’s 45 yarder ranks as the 8th furthest field goal made in Blugold history.

Offensive leaders for the Blugolds included Roubidoux with 104 passing yards and two touchdowns, Belot rushing for 95 yards, receiving for 36, and two touchdowns scored. Brandon Huwe (So. – Lakeville, MN/North) led the defense with six solo tackles, 13 total, and one tackle for a loss. Alex Mashak (Sr. – Lodi, WI) also stuffed the middle of the field with nine total tackles. The defense put up eight tackles for loss resulting in 43 lost yards by UWSP.

UW-Eau Claire improves to 3-1 on the season and open the WIAC schedule at 1-0.

The Blugolds will be back at home next weekend, Saturday, October 9th to host the annual War on 94 rivalry game against UW-Stout. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:10 PM.

