Packers beat Steelers 27-17, move to 3-1

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb turned back the clock, with the old friends connecting on two touchdown passes to help lead the Packers to a 27-17 win over the Steelers. Green Bay now sits at 3-1 with their third straight win.

Rodgers second touchdown pass to Cobb in the third quarter was #420 of his career, tying him with Dan Marino for the sixth-most in NFL history.

The Steelers drew first blood with a 45-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson early in the first quarter that put them up 7-0.

After the Packers didn’t score on their first drive, they answered on their second possession courtesy of a Rodgers 4-yard rushing score, his first TD on the ground this season.

On their next drive, Rodgers hit his old pal Randall Cobb for his first touchdown as a Packer since week 14 of the 2018 season, a 23-yard strike that gave the Packers a 14-7 lead. They took a 17-10 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Green Bay hits the road for another matchup with an AFC North opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, next Sunday.

