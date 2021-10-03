Advertisement

Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires in northern Minnesota

FILE: As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha...
FILE: As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Pitcha Lake (bottom left) as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.(Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - Superior National Forest officials say the last remaining closure order related to wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been lifted.

A hot and abnormally dry summer caused extreme fire danger and prompted a complete closure of the popular wilderness in northern Minnesota for a couple of weeks after wildfires broke out. The last remaining closure related to the John Ek and Whelp fires has now been lifted.

Cooler conditions and recent rainfall have helped keep the fires in check.

