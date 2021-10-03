Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires in northern Minnesota

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - Superior National Forest officials say the last remaining closure order related to wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been lifted.

A hot and abnormally dry summer caused extreme fire danger and prompted a complete closure of the popular wilderness in northern Minnesota for a couple of weeks after wildfires broke out. The last remaining closure related to the John Ek and Whelp fires has now been lifted.

Cooler conditions and recent rainfall have helped keep the fires in check.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.