Stout loses conference opener to Whitewater 37-6

Whitewater Wis. (Stout Athletics Release) - The only statistic that really matters in football is the final score of the game. UW-Stout out-gained UW-Whitewater Saturday at Perkins Stadium, but the third-ranked Warhawks rolled over the Blue Devils, 37-6.

Stout (3-1, 0-1 WIAC) piled up 420 yards of total offense to 358 yards for Whitewater. Stout ran 71 plays to 56 for Whitewater. The Blue Devils held a small advantage in time of possession. Blue Devil quarterback Sean Borgerding completed 28 of 44 passes to finish with 343 yards - his seventh career 300-plus passing game and Stout finished with 370 total passing yards.

But in the end, it really didn’t matter as Whitewater took advantage of Stout miscues to win the conference opener and go to 4-0 overall on the season.

Perhaps a sign of how the game would go happened on the Blue Devils first drive of the game. The Warhawks stopped Stout on three plays, but the Blue Devils mishandled the snap of the punt and Warhawks fell on the ball at the Stout 3 yard line. It took only one play for running back Alex Peete to find the end zone and, after a successful point after, Whitewater held a 7-0 lead.

The Warhawks scored 13 points in the second period as Ryan Wisniewski ran for a 28 yard TD and Max Meylor hit Sam DeLany for a 23-yard score. After Whitewater made it 27-0 in the third period on a one yard run by Peete, Stout had an opportunity to put some points on the board, driving down to as far as the Whitewater 5, but Stout turned the ball over on downs. Later in the period, Stout got down to the Whitewater 30, but again turned the ball over on downs. The Warhawks’ Wisniewski had a 14-yard TD reception and Matt Maldonado booted a 39-yard field goal to make it 37-0 midway through the final period.

Stout finally got on the board with just under seven minutes left in the game when Borgerding connected with Patrick Corcoran for a 64 yard touchdown, Corcoran’s first collegiate touchdown. But the extra point was missed and the score ended 37-6.

The Blue Devils did pile up 420 yards of total offense, well over the Warhawks’ allowed defensive average of 181.7 yards coming into the game. Stout missed two second quarter field goals, put the ball on the ground three times, losing one fumble and were 2 for 6 in fourth down chances.

Arthur Cox had a career-best nine receptions for 76 yards. Levy Hamer had six grabes for 41 yards, Corcoran had four catches for 95 yards and Rayshawn Graham had three catces for 89 yards, including a 45 yard reception. Stout finished with 50 yards rushing, with Graham netting 35 yards. Bordgerding had a 26 yard rush called back due to a holding penalty,

The Warhawks ran for 165 yards and threw for 193 yards. Peete had 18 carries for 69 yards and two scores. Meylor finished with 193 yards of passing, going 14 of 17 with three TD throws.

The Blue Devils will be at UW-Eau Claire, Saturday, Oct. 9 when they take on the Blugolds in the annual War on 94 game at Carson Park.

