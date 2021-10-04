Advertisement

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Wis. - Sheriff’s officials say two people were killed and three others were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan in Grant County. Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff Nate Dreckman says a 33-year-old Lancaster man was westbound when he rear-ended the buggy. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it. Fifty-two-year-old Linda Miller and 12-year-old Daniel Miller were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Dreckman says 50-year-old Mervin Miller, 14-year-old Nathan Miller and 7-year-old Rachael Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Grant Regional Health Center and then later to University Hospital in Madison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County drowning
37-year-old man dies while swimming in Eau Claire County
A total of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
Man taken into custody after drug bust in Lake Hallie
An Eau Claire Fire medic unit, staffed with three firefighters, happened to be in the area.
Crews respond to residential structure fire in Eau Claire
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/4/21)
DMV releases two new license plates for Wisconsin motorists
Western Tech Apprenticeship Center
Western Tech commemorates new apprenticeship center
She was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
Woman charged in Eau Claire stabbing case