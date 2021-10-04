Advertisement

3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

A total of eight Minnesotans have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) MINNEAPOLIS - Three more Minnesota men have been charged for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors charged 62-year-old Robert Westbury, his 19-year-old son Isaac Westbury and another man, 35-year-old Aaron James, with crimes ranging from assaulting Capitol police officers to disorderly conduct. The three men, from Lindstrom, were arrested about six months after another son of Westbury’s, 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, was also charged. With Monday’s arrests, a total of eight Minnesotans have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 600 people have been charged overall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

