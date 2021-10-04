Advertisement

Brad Pfaff announces candidacy for 3rd Congressional District

Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)
Photo source: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Wisconsin.gov)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff announced Monday he’ll run for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I’ve got deep roots here in western Wisconsin and I work to be a good neighbor. Good neighbors lend a hand when times are tough. We never tear each other down. Growing up on the farm, we used our pitchforks for lifting hay, not for storming Congress. As I work for you, I’ll never forget those Wisconsin values,” said Pfaff.

Pfaff was previously the Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Pfaff was never confirmed and was dismissed after 11 months by senate republicans.

The current 3rd Congressional Representative, Ron Kind, announced in August that after 13 terms, he would not seek another term.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County drowning
37-year-old man dies while swimming in Eau Claire County
A total of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
Man taken into custody after drug bust in Lake Hallie
An Eau Claire Fire medic unit, staffed with three firefighters, happened to be in the area.
Crews respond to residential structure fire in Eau Claire
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
Authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Castle Hill Road.
One person dead after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Junior Achievement looks to raise $400,000 in operating campaign.
Junior Achievement kicks off operating campaign, goal to raise nearly $400,000
WSP: Monroe Co. crash involving wrong-way driver injures four
Junior Achievement Campaign
Junior Achievement Campaign (10/4/2021) WEAU Interview
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (10/4/2021)