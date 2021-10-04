BROOKE BRIENEN AND THE ALTOONA ELEMENTARY 2ND GRADE TEAM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brooke Brienen for the Sunshine Award. Brooke is my student teacher and has really stepped up to take charge of our class as I had to miss a few days unexpectedly. She was thrown in to sink or swim and she is swimming strong, even teaching through the pandemic. I appreciate her more than she can imagine.

I also would like to give a Sunshine Award to my Altoona Elementary 2nd Grade Team. All six ladies on my team have worked extra hard keeping our students safe and learning, whether it’s at home or at school. It has been a stressful time as we have students and teachers out of the classroom at different times due mostly to covid. I want them to know their smiling faces and support, along with our students, keep me going to school every day!

Vicki Howell

