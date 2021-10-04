Advertisement

BROOKE BRIENEN AND THE ALTOONA ELEMENTARY 2ND GRADE TEAM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brooke Brienen for the Sunshine Award.  Brooke is my student teacher and has really stepped up to take charge of our class as I had to miss a few days unexpectedly.  She was thrown in to sink or swim and she is swimming strong, even teaching through the pandemic.  I appreciate her more than she can imagine.

I also would like to give a Sunshine Award to my Altoona Elementary 2nd Grade Team.  All six ladies on my team have worked extra hard keeping our students safe and learning, whether it’s at home or at school.  It has been a stressful time as we have students and teachers out of the classroom at different times due mostly to covid.  I want them to know their smiling faces and support, along with our students, keep me going to school every day!

Vicki Howell

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County drowning
37-year-old man dies while swimming in Eau Claire County
A total of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
Man taken into custody after drug bust in Lake Hallie
An Eau Claire Fire medic unit, staffed with three firefighters, happened to be in the area.
Crews respond to residential structure fire in Eau Claire
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
Authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Castle Hill Road.
One person dead after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

DR. GEOFFREY ROELANT AND JEN DREGER
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
SPOTS & STRIPES EARLY LEARNING CENTER TEACHERS
JOHN CELIKOSKI