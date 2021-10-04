Advertisement

COVID-19 patient treated with ivermectin dies, attorney says

The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.
The FDA says it is doing "initial research" into ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19.(Rosemond Crown)
By Jason Scott and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man with COVID-19 whose wife sued to force a hospital to treat him with ivermectin has died, according to his attorney.

Jeffrey Smith, 51, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July and was in the intensive care unit at West Chester Hospital.

Smith’s attorney told WXIX he died on Sept. 25.

In August, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered the hospital to treat Smith with ivermectin after his wife filed an emergency order for use of the drug.

In the complaint, Smith’s wife said she began researching COVID treatment options and came across several articles where patients were given ivermectin. After treatment, she claimed all of the patients were discharged from the hospital.

The judge’s ruling required the hospital to allow Dr. Fred Wagshul to administer 30 mg of ivermectin to Smith every day for three weeks.

But two weeks after the initial ruling, another Butler County Common Pleas Court judge, Michael Oster, said the hospital was not required to give Smith ivermectin.

Oster based his ruling on the lack of evidence showing the anti-parasitic is likely to succeed in treating COVID-19, according to court documents obtained by WXIX.

Ivermectin is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use against the coronavirus. The drug is approved for use against some parasitic worms, head lice and some skin conditions.

The FDA says it is doing “initial research” into its effectiveness against COVID-19 and adds taking the drug in large doses is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

The FDA has discouraged the drug from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County drowning
37-year-old man dies while swimming in Eau Claire County
A total of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
Man taken into custody after drug bust in Lake Hallie
An Eau Claire Fire medic unit, staffed with three firefighters, happened to be in the area.
Crews respond to residential structure fire in Eau Claire
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
Authorities responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Castle Hill Road.
One person dead after crash in Jackson County

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses debt ceiling; Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells