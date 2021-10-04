Advertisement

CRYSTAL LOUDEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Crystal Louden for the Sunshine Award.  What can I say about Crystal?  She’s one-in-a-million!  She always goes above and beyond to provide the absolute best pet care.  She has given this helicopter dog mom peace of mind.  I didn’t think this was possible.  My dogs have their oddities, the kind only a mother can love.  Still, she loves them like her own.  I cannot praise her sweet soul enough.  All the time she spends helping others, I don’t know how she does it, but she never ceases to amaze me.  TriPawd Pet Care will forever be my go-to service because Crystal and her family give 100 percent and more.  I swear, most days my dogs are happier to see her arrive than me when I get home.  If they could talk, they would be praising her more than I can.  I guess we will just have to take their full body wags and barks of excitement as proof enough.

Carrie Joles

