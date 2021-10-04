EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Crystal Louden for the Sunshine Award. What can I say about Crystal? She’s one-in-a-million! She always goes above and beyond to provide the absolute best pet care. She has given this helicopter dog mom peace of mind. I didn’t think this was possible. My dogs have their oddities, the kind only a mother can love. Still, she loves them like her own. I cannot praise her sweet soul enough. All the time she spends helping others, I don’t know how she does it, but she never ceases to amaze me. TriPawd Pet Care will forever be my go-to service because Crystal and her family give 100 percent and more. I swear, most days my dogs are happier to see her arrive than me when I get home. If they could talk, they would be praising her more than I can. I guess we will just have to take their full body wags and barks of excitement as proof enough.

Carrie Joles

