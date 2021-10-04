Advertisement

DMV releases two new license plates for Wisconsin motorists

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is offering two new license plate options.

Elkhart Lake’s Road America and Versiti are now available to order on their website.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Elkhart Lake’s Road America welcomes racers to its legendary four-mile, 14-turn circuit and hosts over 500 events each season. These racers, fans, car aficionados and the general public can order this new Road America plate for a $15 issuance fee.

Versiti is a not-for-profit focusing on blood health. Its mission is to improve patient outcomes and to advance the field of personalized medicine. Their goal for this plate is to raise awareness of blood health in order to strengthen the health of communities through an integration of donation, scientific innovation, medicine and service. This plate is available for an issuance fee of $15.

The Department says there is no donation fee for either of these plates and all Wisconsin motorists may apply. The regular registration fee for the vehicle, which may include wheel tax, applies.

Motorists can have plates personalized for an extra $15 fee each year.

