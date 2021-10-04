Advertisement

DR. GEOFFREY ROELANT AND JEN DREGER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to submit a request for a Sunshine Award for Jen Dreger.  Jen is a medical assistant at Evergreen Surgical of Eau Claire.  Jen has been there for me, trying to help me with durable medical equipment through my insurance company.  She has unfortunately had to go through a lot to get the equipment and she has been so kind to me even when I call her near the end of her day.  She has worked very hard to get this for me.  Her boss, Dr. Geoffrey Roelant, saved my life with a five-hour surgery.  I couldn’t ask for a better team working on me.

Deborah Niepow

