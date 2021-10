EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate John Celikoski for the Sunshine Award. John is the owner of the Chippewa Falls Family Restaurant. He has shown me so much kindness and emotional support at a time when I needed it the most. I am a mature senior lady. If only everyone was like that.

Lois Hall

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.