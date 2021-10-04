Junior Achievement kicks off operating campaign, goal to raise nearly $400,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Press Release) - Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Inc., Northwest Wisconsin has kicked off its annual Operating Campaign raising funds to offer JA programming to area youth for the 2021-2022 school year. Last year more than 12,000 2nd-12th grade students throughout northwestern Wisconsin received Junior Achievement programming because of the generosity of area businesses and individuals throughout the area’s 20-county area.

Junior Achievement’s purpose is to empower young people to take ownership of their personal economic success. JA business volunteers work with area educators presenting financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship skills to students attending public, private and parochial schools. Key information is presented to area students to help them understand how to manage money and how to act on their entrepreneurial spirit which results in innovation and job creation. Junior Achievement programs are available to students per the request of teachers. Volunteers are recruited to share their “real life” job experiences with the students and bring relevance to what students are learning in school.

“It has been wonderful having the innovative flexibility to continue bringing financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship curriculum to our partnering school districts during these unprecedented times,” said Jason Bergeron, Junior Achievement Campaign Chair and Board Member. “JA has been able to offer JA to area youth because of the support generated by the annual operating campaign, and this coming year will be no different. It is imperative that we keep moving forward toward our educational goals, and the support from all our donors and sponsors makes Junior Achievement possible in Northwestern Wisconsin.”

Susan Peterson, Junior Achievement Director added that this year’s goal of $393,000 will provide vital economic lessons to nearly 16,000 students preparing them for success in the global economy. “We cannot begin to fulfill our mission without the generosity of area businesses and individuals who are willing to invest in our area youth,” she said.

