Kindness in Chalk Day at Putnam Heights Elementary

A little extra kindness is being spread in the Chippewa Valley Monday.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Putnam Heights Elementary in Eau Caire celebrated Kindness in Chalk day.

Both students and teachers chalked messages of kindness on school grounds and across the neighborhood.

The children used the opportunity to really channel their creativity with chalk.

On the sidewalks people are able to see positive affirmations and other positive messages that children and staff created.

The pandemic has been a time in which children are facing uncertainty and experiences they haven’t had before.

Spreading messages to one another of positivity can be a comfort, and many could learn a thing or two from what these young minds have to say.

