WSP: Monroe Co. crash involving wrong-way driver injures four

(Associated Press)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people are hurt following a four vehicle crash in Monroe Co., near the Town of Warrens.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:56 p.m. on Sunday, on I-94 EB at mile marker 135.

According to officials, a minivan was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit a Mini Cooper driving eastbound.

This led to a chain reaction crash involving an SUV and truck with a trailer attached.

The two people in the Mini Cooper are in critical condition, the occupants of the other cars suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

