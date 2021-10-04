‘Paint the Town Pink’ returns to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Businesses are doing their part to help those fighting breast cancer.

That’s because “Paint the Town Pink” returned to downtown Chippewa Falls Monday. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hosted by Chippewa Falls Main Street.

Unlike previous years, the event will last an entire week instead of one day. It concludes Sunday.

“Paint the Town Pink” is raising money for Funds for the Fighters, a local organization helping people battling breast cancer.

“Many things are happening. There are sales. We are selling swag bags,” said Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette.

She said the swag bags cost $15. They’re available while supplies last at Chippewa Falls Main Street’s office on Bridge Street. In addition to several items, they contain coupons to downtown businesses.

Foreign 5 is one of many downtown Chippewa Falls businesses participating in the event.

Store General Manager Roxie Konsella said while having the coupons in the swag bag is good for business, she’s happy to be doing her part for those fighting breast cancer.

“Hopefully our customers will come in after buying those swag bags with a coupon, come in and see what kind of sales we have on here, but it’s a good cause,” she said.

One event both Konsella and Ouimette hope draws people to downtown Chippewa Falls is the “Paint the Town Pink” car show. It’s scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“There is no registration,” Ouimette said. “You can use any model, any year car. You can come on down. We will have some music downtown.”

Downtown shoppers can also win prizes.

Ouimette said people are entered to win prizes for every $10 they spend downtown throughout October. Through Sunday, every $10 gets someone two entries into the prize contest. People should bring their receipts to Chippewa Falls Main Street’s office to enter.

However, more importantly for Ouimette, shoppers are supporting more than the businesses they patronize this week.

“It is a community event where we can get together and appreciate people that have gone through this,” she said. “And I think people are really profoundly effected by this.”

Ouimette added unlike previous years, doctors will not be stationed in downtown businesses answering questions about breast cancer due to the pandemic. They will be participating in online forums.

