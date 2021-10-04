School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt

TOWN OF EDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information Monday about a crash on Friday that involved a school bus.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people were seriously injured when a school bus from the Stanley-Boyd School District crashed into a car at the intersection of County Highway G and County Highway X in the Town of Edson between Boyd and Stanley south of Highway 29.

Investigators said that the driver of the car, who had one passenger, didn’t yield for the bus as their car traveled south on County Highway G and was struck on the vehicle’s passenger side by the school bus that was traveling east on County Highway X. The passenger in the car was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Nobody on the bus, which had 26 people on board, was hurt in the crash.

A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd and Stanley, Wis. resulted in injuries to both occupants of the car. Nobody on the Stanley-Boyd School District bus was hurt. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and is being recommended for a charge of operating without a valid driver’s license.

Boyd/Edson/Delmar Ambulance Service and Fire Department, Stanley Police Department, and Mayo One are credited with assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in the crash.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash serves as a reminder to pay attention and look all directions before moving through an intersection.

A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd and Stanley, Wis. resulted in injuries to both occupants of the car. Nobody on the Stanley-Boyd School District bus was hurt. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)

MORE COVERAGE: Vehicle crashes into school bus with 20 kids on board

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.