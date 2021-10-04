Advertisement

SPOTS & STRIPES EARLY LEARNING CENTER TEACHERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am the director and owner of Spots & Stripes Early Learning Center, a childcare facility in Bloomer, and I need the community to know how incredible my teachers are.  Especially since the pandemic started, my staff members have continued to be resilient, dependable, and consistent, both as employees and as care providers for these families.

We serve nearly 100 children daily who count on these teachers and they do not disappoint.  They are overworked, underpaid, and still report every day with an unmatched positivity.  I could talk about them for days.  They are truly the most wonderful people I have ever known and I cannot thank them enough, but I will continue to try.  Please give them the Sunshine Award because they deserve all the sunshine.  They ARE sunshine!

Caitlin Mitchell

