Wisconsin women hit COVID-19 immunization milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six in ten Wisconsin women have hit a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone at the start of the work week.

Department of Health Services data indicate 60% of Wisconsin women have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 57.1% of women have completed their vaccine series.

Women reached the halfway point at the end of May, meaning it took over three months to grow by 10 percent points.

Wisconsin men are over six percent points behind women for having their first shot and about the same amount behind for having a completed series.

There were 38,046 given out last week, which is the lowest number of shots administered since the week of July 4. Of the 6.2 million doses administered to date, 496 have been given out so far this week.

Overall in Wisconsin, 56.9% of all residents have gotten at least one dose and 54% have gotten the shot or shots necessary to complete a series.

Average number of COVID-19 cases rises slightly Monday

DHS confirmed 1,478 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the seven-day rolling average to 2,508.

This is the second day in a row that cases have been reported below 2,000.

Health officials add 15 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 in the past day. There have been 8,041 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin reported since the start of the pandemic.

