Woman charged in Eau Claire stabbing case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is facing recommended charges after being suspected of stabbing a man several times after he called her a homophobic slur.

32-year-old Brittany Reed has been given recommended charges of one count of false imprisonment, use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2 authorities responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a residence on Second street in the City of Eau Claire.

It was reported to authorities that a man had been stabbed in the face by a woman. Authorities identified the woman as Reed.

The man was provided medical care and advised to authorities that he did not do anything to Reed. He was later taken to Mayo Hospital.

The man explained to authorities that the two knew one another. The two had been out for drinks at a bar. When they arrived back to the home of the man, the man had called Reed a homophobic slur. Reed then punched the man several times in the face. Reed briefly left and returned with a knife.

Reed came back into the living room and jumped onto the man, sitting on his chest. Reed held the knife up to him, and told him that she was a “Psycho.” Reed told him that she was not going to let him go anywhere. The man advised that Reed stayed on top of him for about 30 minutes as she would randomly punch and stab at him. He stated that he was unable to get Reed off him because he was physically too weak

Upon arrival, authorities observed signs of impairment on Reed. Reed provided a Preliminary Breath Test result of .176 blood alcohol concentration. Reed was later taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

While at the jail, Reed advised that she would most likely be going through withdrawal from methamphetamine use, and that she had not slept for four days. Reed also advised that she had a syringe and lighter inside of her undergarment. With assistance from jail staff, these items were removed.

Reed will have a court hearing Nov. 18.

