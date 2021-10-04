Advertisement

Woman charged in Eau Claire stabbing case

She was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
She was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is facing recommended charges after being suspected of stabbing a man several times after he called her a homophobic slur.

32-year-old Brittany Reed has been given recommended charges of one count of false imprisonment, use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery, use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2 authorities responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a residence on Second street in the City of Eau Claire.

It was reported to authorities that a man had been stabbed in the face by a woman. Authorities identified the woman as Reed.

The man was provided medical care and advised to authorities that he did not do anything to Reed. He was later taken to Mayo Hospital.

The man explained to authorities that the two knew one another. The two had been out for drinks at a bar. When they arrived back to the home of the man, the man had called Reed a homophobic slur. Reed then punched the man several times in the face. Reed briefly left and returned with a knife.

Reed came back into the living room and jumped onto the man, sitting on his chest. Reed held the knife up to him, and told him that she was a “Psycho.” Reed told him that she was not going to let him go anywhere. The man advised that Reed stayed on top of him for about 30 minutes as she would randomly punch and stab at him. He stated that he was unable to get Reed off him because he was physically too weak

Upon arrival, authorities observed signs of impairment on Reed. Reed provided a Preliminary Breath Test result of .176 blood alcohol concentration. Reed was later taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

While at the jail, Reed advised that she would most likely be going through withdrawal from methamphetamine use, and that she had not slept for four days. Reed also advised that she had a syringe and lighter inside of her undergarment. With assistance from jail staff, these items were removed.

Reed will have a court hearing Nov. 18.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County drowning
37-year-old man dies while swimming in Eau Claire County
A total of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
Man taken into custody after drug bust in Lake Hallie
An Eau Claire Fire medic unit, staffed with three firefighters, happened to be in the area.
Crews respond to residential structure fire in Eau Claire
A loaded handgun in a holster was found in the women’s bathroom at the Washington Elementary...
Handgun found at Wisconsin Rapids school, turned in
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Latest News

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/4/21)
DMV releases two new license plates for Wisconsin motorists
Western Tech Apprenticeship Center
Western Tech commemorates new apprenticeship center