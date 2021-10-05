Color Block project adds vibrancy to downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A project is looking to brighten up downtown Eau Claire. The Color Block project is a program run by Sculpture Tour Eau Claire and enlists local artists to create murals for the community to enjoy free of charge. 2020 was the first year Color Block painted murals adding some color on a wall of what used to be the Clear Water Home Service building on Barstow Street.

“This is another avenue of free public art that sculpture tout wants to extend to the community,” Kelsey Wenberg with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire said.

Now in its second year, Wenberg says with Eau Claire’s artsy background Color Block encompasses that.

“I think it definitely speaks to the vibrancy of our community,” Wenberg says. “That creates such a sense of place and community that I think is so important.”

Nestled in an alleyway, 10 artists painted nine unique murals on the wall connecting Brent Douglas Flowers and Sojourner House.

“I think building owners have been very excited,” Wenberg said. “Everyone we’ve worked with so far has been very supportive of the artists and the artwork we’re putting up and very excited to support public art in our community.”

This year’s theme is progress. Each artist was given a chance to show their own interpretation.

Wenberg says local art lovers, businesses, and fundraisers helped sponsor the project so artists would have to spend their own money.

“Out of each sponsorship, we’re able to set aside some of that money to go toward sculpture tour and be able to afford of the paint and supplies for each artist so they shouldn’t have to bring any of their own materials and there is an artist stipend for their time and talent,” Wenberg said.

The alleyway will continue to be the spot for future Color Block murals. Each year, the wall will be painted over creating a blank slate allowing new artists to show off their work.

“I think what we’ve done is sort of created a destination for downtown that people will want to keep coming back to,” Wenberg said.

There will be a meet and greet for the Ten artists on October 14th from 3 pm to 6 pm in the alley between Brent Douglas Flowers and SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Color Block has an open call for artists. If you or someone you know is interested, click here for more information.

The artists are listed below in order from Lake Street to Seaver Street:

Alexis Olson, a mural titled “Pride”

Chris Johnson, aka Passion, owner of PassionBoard Shop, a mural titled “Melvin”

Chanel Harwick, aka nonfatmelk, a mural titled “Racoon on a Hot Brick Wall”

Caitlyn Kviz, a mural titled “Share Your Umbrella”

Lillian Hoeschen, youngest muralist at 14, a mural titled “Reverse Pandora’s Box”

Jaden Flores, aka jayflo, returning muralist from last year, a mural titled “Facing Face”

Joe Maurer, a mural titled “Wissota Lagoon,” just installed eco-conscious public art at UWEC under the name Timberspace EC

Holli Jacobson, a mural titled “Glacial Retreat,” one of a 3-woman show on view now at Pablo Center

Amy Hahn and Trisha Lundin, local art therapists, a mural titled “Hope is Where the Art Is”

