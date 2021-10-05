Advertisement

DHS hires director of new Office of Health Equity

Medicine and health care.
Medicine and health care.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s top health agency has hired the director of its newly created Office of Health Equity, officials announced Tuesday.

Dr. Michelle Robinson, who currently works as the Director of the Office of the Inspector General and the Equity and Systems Change Research and Policy Officer at the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, will serve as the new director.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services explained the new office will work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in health, while also addressing the causes of health inequities.

“As the new director, I fully commit to serving our state, and strive to make Wisconsin a place where your zip code, race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, socioeconomic status, political affiliation, religion, physical and mental ability, or education does not determine your ability to be safe, healthy, and thriving,” Dr. Robinson said.

Robinson will start in her new position on Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd...
School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

He made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison...
Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign
The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new renovation...
Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department breaks ground on station renovation
default
Granite Peak invest over $2 million into snow making equipment
An apartment building in Eau Claire, Wis.
Pilot program aims to reduce homelessness in Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire's Simpson Field
SportScene 13 at Six for October 5th