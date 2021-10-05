Advertisement

Empower Eau Claire kicks off

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A first-of-its kind program in Wis. is kicking off in Eau Claire Tuesday.

“Empower Eau Claire” is asking community members to weigh-in on how part of the city’s budget should be spent on community projects.

The city hosted a kickoff event at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night to help people learn more about the process.

Ned Noel, City of Eau Claire Senior Planner, says they are very excited to do something brand new.

“This is our first cycle, so we’re very excited to be able to do something brand new for the community to give them the opportunity to engage in this local, civic democracy type forum to help them to understand how local government works as well.”

The city will be collecting ideas for projects in the coming months. Winning projects will be selected this spring through a city-wide vote.

