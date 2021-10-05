Advertisement

Evers announces $75 million to invest in diverse businesses, COVID-19 relief

(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced $75 million in grants for diverse businesses Tuesday, noting how some communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Evers explained Tuesday at the Dominican Center in Milwaukee that the pandemic has underscored disparities people in underserved communities, including people of color, have experienced.

“We’re working every day to ensure our economy recovers from this pandemic, and part of that means making sure every family, every business, and every community can bounce back,” Evers said. “These grants will help make sure some of our hardest-hit communities have a fighting chance to rebound and recover while ensuring our state can move forward and build a more prosperous, equitable future.”

Half of the newly announced funding will go toward the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program, which supports chambers of commerce and other groups that provide technical services to businesses owned by those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The other $37.5 million will go toward the Diverse Business Investment Grant Program, which provides funds to community development financial institutions. Evers noted that the institutions then give out grants to micro-businesses, which are companies with 10 or fewer employees, who are owned by people disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

Evers has already pledged $50 million to promote equity and inclusion with COVID-19 relief, for a total of $125 million with the new funding.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd...
School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center
Federal funding to help expand Scenic Bluffs center in Norwalk
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/5/21)
One nominated person will be selected from each Assembly district and invited to the State...
Rep. Summerfield seeking nominations for EMS hometown heroes
USPS releases shipping dates for holiday military mail
The name honors two half-brothers who were both killed during World War II.
Legislation introduced to rename St. Croix post office