Advertisement

‘Free’ boat left on side of Washington Co. highway

The boat had obviously seen better days.
A boat with 'Free' painted on the side was found along a Washington Co. highway, the Wisconsin...
A boat with 'Free' painted on the side was found along a Washington Co. highway, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.(Wisconsin State Patrol via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Drive long enough and you are bound to see a vehicle stopped along the road, typically haven broken down and left there while the owner gets help. However, last week Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were surprised by the vehicle they found in Washington Co.

They could obviously tell it didn’t break down while heading down the highway, mainly because it did not have four wheels – or even a place to put them. Sitting on State Hwy. 33 was a boat. No trailer, no vehicle that would have been towing it, just a boat.

The single-engine boat had obviously seen better days and its owner wanted to get rid of it. Across its side, painted in black across the side of it, was the price: “free.”

We cover thousands of road miles every year, running across a variety of unusual things alongside the roadway. Last week...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

That offer likely does not stand anymore, because the State Patrol almost certainly has removed it. Either that, or another interested person beat them to the punch.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd...
School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt
WSP: Monroe Co. crash involving wrong-way driver injures four

Latest News

The fire occurred on La Crosse's east side.
One person dead after house fire in La Crosse Monday
Jumpstart Downtown Eau Claire
Jumpstart Downtown Eau Claire (10/5/2021) WEAU Live 3
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (10/5/2021)
Jumpstart Downtown Eau Claire (10/5/2021) WEAU Live 2
Jumpstart Downtown Eau Claire (10/5/2021) WEAU Live 2