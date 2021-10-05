Jump-start grant competition winding down in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re sitting on a brilliant business plan or are just looking to relocate one to downtown Eau Claire, it’s time to throw your hat in the ring.

Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. (DECI) hosts an annual grant competition for those who may be looking for a ‘jump-start’ into the downtown scene, but the clock to apply is winding down.

Through the jump-start competition three businesses each year have the chance to win start-up capital, a DECI membership and a 3-month flex membership with CoLab.

In years past, grant recipients have spanned dozens of business favorites from Ramones Ice Cream Parlor to Raggedy Man, Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts, to name a few.

Blue Ox Running owners Adam and Alicia Condit received the 2017 jump-start grant two days after they opened their doors for the first time.

“To look back on those first days is kind of weird because there’s just so much going on, you’re pulling all-nighters, you’re doing that grunt work, just to get this little project off the ground on a shoe string budget,’” says Adam. “So you never know what those moves can pay you back with and even if they don’t pay you back in that specific competition, those long term relationships go a really, really long way.”

The two say they’re thankful to be a part of the strong-rooted sense of community here in Eau Claire.

“We really wanted our business to be community based, it’s not the Adam and Alicia show, its for sure Blue Ox Running and that’s always been our motto ‘fast or slow, let’s go,’” says Alicia. “You don’t even have to be a runner to come into our store, any kind of fitness, we just want to get people moving...even for marathon weekend, it feels so great to be supported.”

The deadline to apply for the Jump-Start Downtown award is this coming Monday Oct. 11.

