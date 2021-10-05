Legislation introduced to rename St. Croix post office

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A new name is potentially in the cards for a post office in St. Croix County.

US Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson reintroduced bipartisan legislation in the senate yesterday, hoping to designate the New Richmond post office as the “Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson post office.”

The name honors two half-brothers who were both killed during World War II. Senator Baldwin says the name designation would be most appropriate.

“They fought boldly for our freedoms, freedoms we enjoy today, and I think it’s most appropriate that the New Richmond post office be named in their um honor and memory.”

Last congress, the legislation passed the senate in Nov. 2019 but did not move forward in the house.

Baldwin and Johnson hope to have better luck this congress.

