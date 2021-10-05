Advertisement

Legislation introduced to rename St. Croix post office

The name honors two half-brothers who were both killed during World War II.
The name honors two half-brothers who were both killed during World War II.(NBC15)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A new name is potentially in the cards for a post office in St. Croix County.

US Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson reintroduced bipartisan legislation in the senate yesterday, hoping to designate the New Richmond post office as the “Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson post office.”

The name honors two half-brothers who were both killed during World War II. Senator Baldwin says the name designation would be most appropriate.

“They fought boldly for our freedoms, freedoms we enjoy today, and I think it’s most appropriate that the New Richmond post office be named in their um honor and memory.”

Last congress, the legislation passed the senate in Nov. 2019 but did not move forward in the house.

Baldwin and Johnson hope to have better luck this congress.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd...
School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center
Federal funding to help expand Scenic Bluffs center in Norwalk
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/5/21)
One nominated person will be selected from each Assembly district and invited to the State...
Rep. Summerfield seeking nominations for EMS hometown heroes
USPS releases shipping dates for holiday military mail