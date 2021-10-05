Advertisement

One person dead after house fire in La Crosse Monday

The fire occurred on La Crosse's east side.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire on La Crosse’s east side Monday evening.

The La Crosse Fire Department said that fire crews responded to a report of an active smoke detector in a residence on the 400 block of South 22nd Street that also had the smell of smoke on Monday at 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived and saw no visible flames, they entered the house to find a person dead, who was later identified as the home’s owner, Peggy Crowley.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire had extinguished itself by the time crews had arrived, and the house had heavy fire and smoke damage. No other injuries or deaths were reported, and the fire is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department.

In addition to the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance assisted on the call.

