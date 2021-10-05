Advertisement

Prevea health opening second facility in Ladysmith

Prevea Therapy will be the second Prevea Health location in Ladysmith.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevea health is announcing they are opening another location in Ladysmith which will be dedicated to physical therapy services.

According to a release from Prevea health, the location will be called Prevea Therapy and will be located at 400 West 9th St. North in Ladysmith.

The first day of patient care in the new facility will be Oct. 25.

Dr. Ken Johnson, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Operations for Prevea Health in Western Wisconsin, says people do not need a referral of prescription for services.

“Having a dedicated therapy location will allow us to enhance access to therapy services to the residents of Ladysmith and surrounding communities,” Dr. Johnson said. “People also do not need a referral or prescription to see us.”

The intention is through skilled physical therapy Prevea Health can help patients avoid surgery, prepare for and recover from surgery, relieve pain and manage chronic conditions.

The Prevea Ladysmith Health Center located at 1101 Lake Ave. West, opened in 2019. It offers family medicine, women’s, behavioral and orthopedic care, and more.

Until Prevea Therapy opens on Oct. 25, therapy services will continue to be offered inside the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center.

To schedule an appointment with Prevea Therapy, call (715) 717-7455. To learn more about Prevea therapy services, visit their website.

