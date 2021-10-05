Advertisement

Rep. Summerfield seeking nominations for EMS hometown heroes

One nominated person will be selected from each Assembly district and invited to the State Capitol in Madison to be formally recognized.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Representative Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) is accepting nominations from the 67th Assembly District for the 2021 First Responder of the Year Award.

According to a release from Rep. Summerfield, the award recognizes the hard work and sacrifice of the men and women of Wis. emergency services.

If you would like to nominate a police officer, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter or any level of EMS personnel that you believe exemplifies community service, selflessness, and dedication, then return your nomination to the online submission form on Rep. Summerfield’s legislative website, or by sending the name, contact information, and brief description of the candidate to Rep.Summerfield@legis.wisconsin.gov.

One nominated person will be selected from each Assembly district and invited to the State Capitol in Madison to be formally recognized on the Assembly floor during First Responders Appreciation Month in Oct.

Nominations are due no later than Friday, Oct. 8.

