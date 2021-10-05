Security Health Plan to host free drive-through flu vaccine clinic for members in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A free drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday and Wednesday for Security Health Plan members in Marshfield.

The clinic is free for Security Health Plan members. The clinics will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, between 2 and 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 6, between 7:30 and 11 a.m. No appointment is needed.

“We’re pleased to offer a convenient, safe way for our members to get their annual flu vaccination,” said Security Health Plan Vice President of Operations Sara Foemmel. “Members don’t have to worry about making an extra trip to their local health care clinic or pharmacy – just stop by the Security Health Plan building during one of our free clinics. It’s important we all do our part during these challenging times and we encourage everyone to receive their flu shot this year.”

The clinic is open to anyone age 12 and older.

Security Health Plan is located at 1515 St Joseph Ave. in Marshfield.

