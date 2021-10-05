Sex offender to be released and live in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Whitehall Police Department is releasing information of a sex offender release.

Sex offender, 56-year-old James Springer, has served the sentence given to him by the court and will be released to live in Whitehall, Wis.

According to a release from the Whitehall Police Department, Springer will be released from prison on Oct. 18 on his sentence for 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

He will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

He has specific rules of extended supervision which include: electronic monitoring, no contact with the victims, no unsupervised contact with minors, no tavern, not to consume alcohol or drugs, and not to be at schools, parks, or playgrounds.

Springer will register as a sex offender with law enforcement officials as required by law.

Springer is not wanted by authorities at this time.

