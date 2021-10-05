Advertisement

Train Show

West Wisconsin Railroad Club
West Wisconsin Railroad Club holds 19th Annual Train Show
West Wisconsin Railroad Club holds 19th Annual Train Show(West Wisconsin Railroad Club)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 19th Annual Train Show October 9-10.

It will be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Adults (17 and up) $8

Adults (17 and up) $7 with a non-perishable food donation

Students (age 6-16) $3

Children 5 and under Free

Roger Elliott, with the West Wisconsin Railroad Club talks about the event.

West Wisconsin Railroad Club

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A crash on Friday, Oct. 1 involving a school bus and a car in the Town of Edson between Boyd...
School bus crash in Chippewa County Friday injures two; no children hurt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million

Latest News

Falling Leaves
Falling Leaves Art Tour
Skillet Apple Pie
Harvest of the Month-Apples
red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape
Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers Annual Fundraiser
The Master Singers at the Pablo Center at the Confluence
The Master Singers Concert