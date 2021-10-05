EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 19th Annual Train Show October 9-10.

It will be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Adults (17 and up) $8

Adults (17 and up) $7 with a non-perishable food donation

Students (age 6-16) $3

Children 5 and under Free

Roger Elliott, with the West Wisconsin Railroad Club talks about the event.

