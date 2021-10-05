Two people dead from apparent drug overdoses in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead from what police are describing as apparent drug overdoses last week.

According to the Rice Lake Police Department, both of the deaths are due to the use of suspected narcotics, and it is not yet known if the two deaths are related.

On Thursday, Sept. 30 at about 1 p.m., police and other first responders arrived at the scene of a reported medical emergency on West Coleman Street, where they found an unresponsive 36-year-old woman. The woman died after live-saving measures were not successful. On Friday, Oct. 1 at about 2 p.m., police assisted the Wisconsin Department of Probation and Parole at West Slocumb Street, where they found a 40-year-old man dead. According to Rice Lake police, their investigations found that both people likely died of drug overdoses, and autopsies are pending.

The two incident scenes are located one block away from each other near Main Street in Rice Lake. In addition to investigations into the deaths, police are also investigating the origin of the suspected narcotics, and samples are being tested in the state crime lab. No other information, including the identities of the two people who died, is available.

