USPS releases shipping dates for holiday military mail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those sending out holiday packages to loved ones in the military may want to mark these dates in their calendar.

The United States Postal Service released the necessary shipping dates Tuesday to allow packages to get to those serving abroad in time for the holidays.

In order to send out packages to military and diplomatic posts abroad, USPS noted it offers a discounted price of $20.40 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box.

USPS estimates it will send out 2.6 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.

Packages are recommended to be sent by the following dates:

Military mail addressed two and from Priority Mail Express Military® Service (PMEMS) First-Class™ Mail Letters and Cards Priority Mail® Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) Space Available Mail (SAM) Retail Ground APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Services no longer available Services no longer available Nov 06 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093 N/A Dec 09 Dec 09 Services no longer available Services no longer available Nov 06 APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Services no longer available Services no longer available Nov 06 APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Services no longer available Services no longer available Nov 06 APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966 Dec 16 Dec 09 Dec 09 Services no longer available Services no longer available Nov 06

