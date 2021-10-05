Advertisement

USPS releases shipping dates for holiday military mail

(CNN Newsource)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those sending out holiday packages to loved ones in the military may want to mark these dates in their calendar.

The United States Postal Service released the necessary shipping dates Tuesday to allow packages to get to those serving abroad in time for the holidays.

In order to send out packages to military and diplomatic posts abroad, USPS noted it offers a discounted price of $20.40 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box.

USPS estimates it will send out 2.6 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.

Packages are recommended to be sent by the following dates:

Military mail addressed two and fromPriority Mail Express Military® Service (PMEMS)First-Class™ Mail Letters and CardsPriority Mail®Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL)Space Available Mail (SAM)Retail Ground
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093N/ADec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06

